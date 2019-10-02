Insider Selling: Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 4,099 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE XYL traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 958,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,412. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,407,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,916,000 after acquiring an additional 133,286 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,235,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,052,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,505,000 after acquiring an additional 211,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,164,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,052,000 after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

