IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Trading Down 4.2%

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 10,767 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 89,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

About IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

