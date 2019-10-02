Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) Shares Gap Down to $48.68

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $48.68. Interactive Brokers Group shares last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 816,384 shares trading hands.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,403,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,589,000 after buying an additional 520,923 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,243,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,621,000 after buying an additional 59,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,570,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,868,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,832,000 after buying an additional 148,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,016,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,095,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (IEX:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

