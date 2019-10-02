Intertain Group (TSE:ITX) Shares Up 0.9%

Intertain Group Ltd (TSE:ITX)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.80 and last traded at C$11.69, 8,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 6,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.58.

The company has a market cap of $230.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.34.

Intertain Group Company Profile (TSE:ITX)

The Intertain Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company worldwide. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. The Jackpotjoy segment provides real money, social gaming online bingo, and online casino services through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, and Botemania brands.

