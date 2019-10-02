Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.86, 1,159,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 699,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $400.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,976,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,947.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,219.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

