Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.96, approximately 607,405 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,974,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

XON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intrexon in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $894.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.37.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrexon Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Intrexon news, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $63,375.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,062.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,663 shares of company stock valued at $108,360. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XON. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Intrexon by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,227,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,782 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intrexon by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intrexon by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

