Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.14

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $15.87. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 512 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,795,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

