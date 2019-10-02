Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.37

Shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $13.62. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.90% of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Company Profile (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

