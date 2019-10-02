Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 1.2% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 216,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 483,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 252,050 shares during the period.

Shares of VRIG remained flat at $$24.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,237. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

