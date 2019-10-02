Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.93. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,591,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,380,000 after buying an additional 370,977 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

