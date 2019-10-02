IOST Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $55.91 million and $12.62 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub, BitMart, Zebpay and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038417 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.36 or 0.05365147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015719 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bitkub, Bithumb, Zebpay, Bitrue, BitMax, DDEX, DragonEX, Binance, IDAX, HitBTC, WazirX, ABCC, DigiFinex, Kucoin, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, Huobi, BigONE, OKEx, CoinZest, GOPAX, Koinex, Coineal, IDEX, OTCBTC, Upbit, Kyber Network, BitMart, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Livecoin and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

