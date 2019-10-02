IOTA Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003370 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, HitBTC, CoinFalcon and Exrates. During the last week, IOTA has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $773.52 million and $5.74 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00230002 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Cobinhood, Ovis, Exrates, Bitfinex, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, FCoin and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

