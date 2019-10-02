Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $21,510.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $21,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Brent Johnson sold 2,213 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $48,177.01.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $68,520.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $44,500.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $44,860.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $66,180.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $65,670.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $20,620.00.

Shares of IRMD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,686. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.93 million, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.67. Iradimed Corp has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,696,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 163,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 40,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

