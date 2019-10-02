iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

EEM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,431,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

