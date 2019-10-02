iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.02

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and traded as low as $21.81. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 22,203 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. United Services Automobile Association owned 1.62% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.