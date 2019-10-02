istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Insider Marcos Alvarado Buys 26,846 Shares

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) insider Marcos Alvarado acquired 26,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.12.

Marcos Alvarado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Marcos Alvarado purchased 10,077 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,497.15.

NYSE STAR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,344. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.69.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian grew its position in istar by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in istar by 9.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in istar by 94.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in istar by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in istar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

