Ixico (LON:IXI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.79

Ixico Plc (LON:IXI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and traded as low as $48.15. Ixico shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 8,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ixico in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 million and a PE ratio of -481.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.

Ixico Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

