IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.26. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,625 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IZEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.64.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $95,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $188,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

