Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

NYSE:DCP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. 37,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,649. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DCP Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $43.84.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

