Jane Street Group LLC Has $902,000 Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter.

REDV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

