Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TYBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1199 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.