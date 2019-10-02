Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 408.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KREF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 637.35, a current ratio of 637.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.21.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

