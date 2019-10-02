Japan Content Token (JCT) Reaches Market Cap of $30.19 Million

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Japan Content Token has a total market capitalization of $30.19 million and approximately $148,450.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Japan Content Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges including Simex, LATOKEN, P2PB2B and BitMart. During the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01008071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com.

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, Simex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.