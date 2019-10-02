Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $465.42

Shares of Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $465.42 and traded as high as $480.02. Jarvis Securities shares last traded at $474.10, with a volume of 562 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 470.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 465.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $6.50. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

