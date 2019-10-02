JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.70

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.70 and traded as high as $34.63. JB Hi-Fi shares last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 748,277 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$27.70.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. JB Hi-Fi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other news, insider Richard Murray purchased 79,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$17.72 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,408,066.64 ($998,628.82).

About JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH)

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

