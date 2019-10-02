John G. Russell Sells 5,600 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $358,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,204.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.92. 42,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,210. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. 6 Meridian raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.46.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

