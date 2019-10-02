Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Gap Up to $129.99

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.22, but opened at $129.99. Johnson & Johnson shares last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 12,088,483 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22. The firm has a market cap of $339.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

