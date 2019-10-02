JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.60 Per Share

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JPS opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 344.98. The firm has a market cap of $223.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos has a 12 month low of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

In other JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos news, insider Tom Walker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,440.22).

About JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

