JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink lowered Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

CLVS stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,430. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $205.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Blair acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,439 shares in the company, valued at $195,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Mahaffy acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $279,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 919,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,255.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $612,094 and sold 1,706 shares valued at $8,755. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at $20,016,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,563,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,277,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $5,512,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 41.8% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,108,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 326,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 264.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 144,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

