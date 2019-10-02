Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €13.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €16.60 ($19.30) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.94 ($26.67).

Shares of SZG opened at €14.99 ($17.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.02. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €14.46 ($16.81) and a 52-week high of €44.00 ($51.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $814.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.64.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

