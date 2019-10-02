Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 3,059 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 189,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE WY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 1,216,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,780. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

