Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 47,296 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 222.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. 3,109,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,451,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,092 shares of company stock worth $2,557,319. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

