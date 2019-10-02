Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.24. 706,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,070. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.47 and a 200-day moving average of $275.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.86.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

