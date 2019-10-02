Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $2.45 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 334.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $1,155,987.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

Shares of SNPS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.82. 25,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

