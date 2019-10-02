Kind Ads Token Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $24,022.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io.

Kind Ads Token Token Trading

Kind Ads Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

