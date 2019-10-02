Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:KFS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,923. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kingsway Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Featured Story: Tariff

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.