Kuai Token (KT) Price Tops $0.14

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.01015697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,850 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.