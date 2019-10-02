Kuende (KUE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $95.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Kuende has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $304,206.00 and $95.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038150 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.05362837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 751,952,349 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

