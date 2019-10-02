Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Cap of $35.95 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Lambda has a market capitalization of $35.95 million and approximately $30.10 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00190890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01018848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090164 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,320,918 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.