Lamprell (LON:LAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.00

Lamprell Plc (LON:LAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 48163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamprell from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Lamprell alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.74. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

About Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication and Engineering, and Services.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.