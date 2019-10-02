LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $107.22. 122,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average is $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.84 and a 1-year high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.