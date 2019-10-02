Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LON:LIT)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), 179,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.10 ($0.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40.

About Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia. It offers funding of contentious commercial litigation and class actions, as well as corporate risk management associated with litigation.

