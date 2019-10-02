Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and American Renal Associates (NASDAQ:ARA) Financial Review

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Renal Associates and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates -2.50% 12.33% 1.15% Livongo Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Renal Associates and Livongo Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates 0 6 0 0 2.00 Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

American Renal Associates presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 69.96%. Livongo Health has a consensus price target of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 162.00%. Given Livongo Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than American Renal Associates.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Renal Associates and Livongo Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates $805.78 million 0.25 -$28.77 million N/A N/A Livongo Health $68.43 million 23.28 -$33.38 million N/A N/A

American Renal Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of American Renal Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of American Renal Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Renal Associates beats Livongo Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of June 30, 2018, it owned and operated 233 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 16,000 patients in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

