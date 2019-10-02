Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Down 0.3%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.95 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 198.95 ($2.60), 2,400 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.50 ($2.61).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.34.

About Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. It operates 146 cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

