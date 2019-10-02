LoyalCoin Price Up 89.2% Over Last 7 Days (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded up 89.2% against the US dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $13.77 and $5.60. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $2,834.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00189875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.01015508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091035 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

