Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,011 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $58,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,251 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 31,213.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 356,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after purchasing an additional 354,897 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,040,000 after purchasing an additional 351,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,542,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,225,908,000 after purchasing an additional 334,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,362,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,567,000 after purchasing an additional 258,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $202.69 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $234.06. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

