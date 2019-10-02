Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 26,194 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $81,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $374.94 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

