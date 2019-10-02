Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $73.09 Million Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.48% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $73,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

