Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Shares Down 21.7%

Magellan Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was down 21.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Mexico. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver District project area that consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims, 6 patented lode claims, an Arizona State Exploration Permit of 334.85 acres, and 23 unpatented mill site claims covering an area of approximately 2,000 acres located north of Yuma in southwest Arizona.

