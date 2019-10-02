Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tech Data during the second quarter worth about $52,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 31.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,161,000 after acquiring an additional 334,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 87.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,160 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 1,076.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 107,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

In other news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,316,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,055. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.67. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

